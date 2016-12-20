Image copyright Google Image caption Kashif Gul was found guilty by a jury at Preston Crown Court

A Blackpool man has been convicted of historical child sex offences.

Kashif Gul, 39, was found guilty of two offences of indecency with a 14-year-old girl in 2003 and 2004 by a jury at Preston Crown Court.

The offences were uncovered by detectives probing the murder of 14-year-old Charlene Downes and the wider issue of child sexual exploitation.

They were not directly linked to the disappearance of Charlene in 2003, police said.

Police said Gul, a head waiter in an Indian restaurant in the Blackpool at the time of the offences, told officers that a sexual relationship began when the girl was 16 and that it was consensual.

He was acquitted of three counts of rape and two counts of attempted rape against the same female complainant.

Gul has been remanded in custody ahead of sentencing on 12 January.