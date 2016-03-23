Image copyright Google Image caption The two-month-old girl was found injured on 11 March at Warren Street in Fleetwood

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a two-month-old baby.

Daisy Mae Burrill was found in a serious condition by paramedics on 11 March at Warren Street in Fleetwood, Lancashire.

She was taken to hospital having suffered a suspected cardiac arrest but died three days later. A post-mortem examination revealed she died from a head injury.

A 30-year-old man is in custody after he was arrested in Fleetwood.

A 29-year-old woman was also arrested in Thornton on suspicion of causing or allowing the death of a child and remains in custody.

Lancashire Police said it could not confirm their identities at this stage.

They were initially arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and were bailed pending further enquiries before their re-arrests on Wednesday.