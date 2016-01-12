Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Electricity North West said 55,000 customers in Lancaster and 13,000 in Cumbria were affected when an electricity substation flooded.

An energy firm is setting up a team to handle compensation claims from people whose homes lost power in Lancashire and Cumbria during Storm Desmond.

Electricity North West said 55,000 customers in Lancaster and 13,000 in Cumbria were affected when an electricity substation flooded.

The energy firm has received 22,000 applications for goodwill payments.

Storm Desmond battered north-west England, as well as other parts of the UK, in December.

Image copyright Electricity North West Image caption The substation in Caton Road, Lancaster, was fully submerged

According to Citizens Advice compensation payments of £70 can be made when homes are off for 24 hours or more, 48 hours in a severe storm. The payments can increase depending on how much longer power is off.

£70 is then paid for each additional 12 hours power is off

£700 is the maximum compensation payout for power cuts BBC

A month's worth of rain fell in the region in just 24 hours causing widespread disruption and severe floods.

The substation in Caton Road, Lancaster, was fully submerged as flood defences upgraded five years ago to cope with a "one-in-a-100 years flood" were breached.

The company hopes to start issuing payments later this month.

