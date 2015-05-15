Man, 85, charged with attempted murder in Lancashire
15 May 2015
An 85-year-old man from Cornwall has been charged with the attempted murder of an 81-year-old Lancashire man.
Lancashire Police were called to Shawforth, Rossendale, on 27 August 2014 to reports that a man had been hit by a car near garages on Old Lane.
The man was taken to Salford Royal Hospital, where he had to have one of his legs amputated.
Vincent Simpson, of Pendeen, Penzance, is due to appear at Burnley Magistrates' Court on 2 June.