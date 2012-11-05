A 55-year-old man is critically ill in hospital after an unprovoked attack in Lancashire.

The victim was subjected to a serious assault at about 01:15 GMT on Monday outside the Joiners Arms pub, Queen Street, Morecambe.

He was taken to the Royal Lancaster Infirmary but later transferred to the Royal Preston Hospital, where he is still being treated.

A 40-year-old man from Morecambe has been arrested on suspicion of assault.

Police said a man had approached the victim and punched him in the face. The victim fell to the ground and the offender fled the scene.

Det Supt Martin Kay said: "This is a particularly nasty assault where the victim is gravely ill in hospital and the person responsible needs to be caught and dealt with."