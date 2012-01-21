Image caption Lancashire fire fighters are 'devastated' by the Freckleton fire which killed twins Holly and Ella Smith, 4

Every fire station in Lancashire has been giving out free smoke alarms to the public and urging people to check their alarms are working.

It follows a house fire which killed three young children and their teenage brother in Freckleton on 8 January.

The house on Lytham Road had smoke alarms but initial investigations suggest they were not working.

Lancashire's chief fire officer said he wanted to use the tragedy to prevent other people dying.

'Raise awareness'

Peter Holland said: "Every firefighter in Lancashire was devastated by the tragedy and we really do want to make a real difference and stop other people dying from fire.

"It is a real shame it takes tragedies to raise people's awareness but we have a duty to take advantage of that.

"And actually for the memories of the young people dying, it would be really good if we could stop other people dying."

As well as free smoke alarms, stations will be open from 11:00 GMT to the public offering advice about cutting down the risks of a fire.

Reece Smith, 19, four-year-old twins Holly and Ella, and Jordan, two, died in the blaze at a converted bungalow.

An 18-year-old man, Dyson Allen, has been bailed pending further inquiries on suspicion of murder in connection with the blaze.