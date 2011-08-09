Image caption Girl group The Saturdays will join other headline acts like McFly and N-Dubz at Towneley Park

The organisers of a Lancashire music festival have reduced ticket prices after blaming low sales on the state of the economy.

The Saturdays, N-Dubz, Scouting for Girls and McFly are among the headline acts appearing at the first Towneley Live event in Burnley on Saturday.

But organisers have cut ticket prices by more than half after poor sales.

Up to 15,000 people are expected to attend, but only 8,000 tickets have been sold so far.

The price of a standard ticket has been reduced from £46.50 to £20, and those who bought their full price tickets early will get "something special on the day" organisers said.

The event's website indicates that anyone who has paid full price for their tickets will have access to the Gold Area, a prime viewing position in front of the stage.

"You need to have a strong line-up, this was booked months ago, confirmed and paid for," event manager John Mayoh said.

He blamed the disappointing ticket sales on the current economic situation and said the price drop should boost numbers.

"This is a really good, top dollar, event for Burnley. We want it to be a family day, not just for teenagers, that's why we have the acts we do," Mr Mayoh added.