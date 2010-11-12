Image caption Freda Holt suffered fatal injuries in the collision

A second man has been charged over a hit-and-run incident in Lancashire in which a 70-year-old woman was killed.

Freda Holt was struck by a car in Revidge Road, Blackburn at about 1030 GMT on Monday.

Salim Chand, 25, of Iddesleigh Road, Preston has previously been charged with several offences including causing death by dangerous driving.

A 28-year-old man from Blackburn has been charged with perverting the course of justice.

He has also been charged with driving while disqualified and using a motor vehicle without insurance, but these do not relate to the hit-and-run incident, a police spokesman said.

He was released on police bail, to appear before Blackburn magistrates on Monday, police said.

Mr Chand, who was also charged with perverting the course of justice, using a motor vehicle without insurance and driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence, is due to appear at Preston Crown Court in February.