Murder investigation over woman's death in Burnley
- 8 November 2010
Police have started a murder inquiry after the body of a woman was found in Lancashire.
Officers were called to a house in Hobart Street, Burnley, at about 1800 GMT on Sunday and discovered the woman's body inside.
A 50-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, a spokeswoman for Lancashire Police said.
Anyone with any information about the incident is urged to contact Lancashire Police.