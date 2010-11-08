Lancashire

Murder investigation over woman's death in Burnley

  • 8 November 2010

Police have started a murder inquiry after the body of a woman was found in Lancashire.

Officers were called to a house in Hobart Street, Burnley, at about 1800 GMT on Sunday and discovered the woman's body inside.

A 50-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, a spokeswoman for Lancashire Police said.

Anyone with any information about the incident is urged to contact Lancashire Police.

