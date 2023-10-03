M25 death: Bereaved partner welcomes breakdown red lights plan
- Published
A woman whose partner was killed on the M25 in Kent as he helped another driver has welcomed a move to make vehicle recovery workers more visible.
Roadside recovery worker Steven Godbold was hit by a lorry on the hard shoulder near Orpington in 2017.
The government has said breakdown vehicles, which currently use amber flashing lights, will be allowed to use red flashing lights on the roadside.
Mr Godbold's partner, Sam Cockerill, said it was the "best news possible".
'Major step forwards'
Ms Cockerill, who has also campaigned against smart motorways, said: "We have spoken to lots and lots of people. We've got the whole recovery industry behind us, trying to get the red lights and we've managed to do it.
"Ultimately, red spells danger. So I think they're going to see a red light over an amber light.
"I knew we would always do it. It's taken longer than I expected, but it's the best news possible and I do believe it's going to save lives."
Breakdown organisations also welcomed the move. Simon Williams, head of policy at the RAC, said: "I think this is a major step forwards."
He added: "We think it's a milestone that will improve safety for everyone working in the breakdown recovery industry and also their customers."
The Department for Transport (DfT) included safer breakdown recoveries in a 30-point plan for drivers.
It said permitting rear-facing red flashing lights for breakdown vehicles would help to protect recovery drivers by making them more visible at the roadside.
The measure will apply to England, Scotland and Wales. Operators can apply to fit the lights now, but the DfT said the law will not come into force until 2025.
