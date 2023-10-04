Herne Bay: McDonald's restaurant plan prompts traffic fears
- Published
Residents have criticised plans to bring a McDonald's to one of the only towns in Kent without one.
Plans to build a 60-seat fast food restaurant at Altira Business Park in Herne Bay were unveiled in January.
Some locals have argued the proposals to build the drive-through diner off New Thanet Way would bring traffic "mayhem".
Developer Kitewood Estates said it had given "careful consideration" to the layout of the proposed scheme.
Resident David Haywood wrote to Canterbury City Council's planning department to criticise the "crazy location" of the site.
"Local roads already can't cope with the extra traffic being brought in by the new Sainsbury's and petrol station.
"Bring a drive-through into the equation and this will add to this mayhem."
Another resident, Katie Porter, said: "The roundabout next to the exit of the Sainsbury's petrol station cannot cope with the traffic that is there now.
"A drive-through restaurant is going to make it much worse. I'm all for supporting a restaurant in this location but a drive-through is going to be bedlam."
Kitewood Estates said the new retail buildings would "enhance and compliment" the area.
It said the McDonald's had been "consciously located" at the eastern end of the new retail park, which would be developed on the railway line side of the Boulevard, opposite the Sainsbury's car park.
Officials added the McDonald's would be based at the far end of the site to "maximise the distance" between its entrance and the entrance of the park.
"We are confident that this is more than sufficient to prevent any impact on the public highway from vehicles queuing to visit McDonald's."
They added the impact of the restaurant and the wider scheme had been fully appraised by Kent County Council's Highways department.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on X, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.