Maidstone: Police officers recover body from park

Mote Park, Maidstone, KentGoogle
Police attended Mote Park, Maidstone where the body was found

Officers searching for a missing teenage boy have located a body in a park in Kent.

On Monday, police were called to Mote Park, Maidstone, at about 11:00 BST.

The body was located in woodland, the force confirmed.

While formal identification has not yet taken place, the family of a 17-year-old boy who was reported missing on Wednesday 6 September have been informed.

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on X, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.