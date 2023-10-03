Kent waterworks disruption to finish three months early
Water pipe laying works that were due to shut a busy road through a Kent village for six months will be completed three months early.
Instead of finishing in January, South East Water (SEW) said the project will now end in early November.
The B2163 from Leeds to Langley and seven surrounding back lanes have been closed by the water company.
Jeremy Dufour, project manager for SEW, said the team used "a faster technique to lay the water main".
"All new pipework has now been installed and this has allowed us to review our programme," he said.
The works aim to replace 535 metres (1755 ft) of water infrastructure that is vulnerable to bursting.
While the B2163 has been shut, motorists have been forced to use Willington Street, Maidstone, as the link between the A20 and A274.
Single track back lanes were also closed to prevent vehicles using them as shortcuts.
Jason Tharp, who runs The George Inn in the village of Leeds, said his takings had been significantly affected by the loss of passing trade.
The final stage of work will see the closure of Forge Lane, which was originally scheduled for January, but will now take place from 16 October for approximately two weeks.
Mr Dufour said the water company hoped to be able to "lift all other road closures" when the work in Forge Lane began.
"We are working hard to ensure this becomes possible," he said and thanked the community for their patience.
