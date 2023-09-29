Ashford: Fire crews remain at scene of barn fire at farm
Fire crews remain at the scene of a fire at a farm near Ashford which started on Wednesday.
The blaze, which engulfed agricultural barns and a large haystack in Main Road, Sellindge, started shortly before 22:00 BST.
Kent Fire and Rescue Service (KFRS) said fires of this nature can take some days to be "fully extinguished".
They added the cause of the blaze is not yet known.
Firefighters also worked with the farmer to move hundreds of cattle to safety.
At the height of the fire, 14 fire engines and a bulk water carrier were in attendance.
One person sustained a minor burn and was checked over by paramedics.
The fire engulfed two open-sided barns and a large haystack, which was about 200m by 10m by 10m in size.
KFRS said crews continued to clear debris and "maintain a watching brief of the smouldering haystack" to ensure it does not spread.
The brigade is working with partner agencies to determine the cause.
While operations continue, people living or working nearby are still advised to shut windows and doors, the service added.
