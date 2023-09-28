Ashford: Cattle moved to safety during large farm fire in Kent
A herd of cattle had to be moved to safety during a large fire at a farm in Kent.
The blaze, which engulfed agricultural barns and a large haystack in Main Road, Sellindge, near Ashford, started shortly before 22:00 BST on Wednesday.
Nearby residents were left without power during the night, Kent Fire and Rescue Service (KFRS) said.
One person sustained a minor burn and was checked over by paramedic, they added.
A KFRS spokesman said: "In the early stages of the incident, firefighters worked with the farmer to move a large number of cattle to safety.
"While good progress is being made at the scene, people living nearby are still advised to keep windows and doors closed due to smoke."
The fire engulfed two open-sided barns and a large haystack, which was about 200m by 10m by 10m in size.
On Thursday morning, the haystack was burning out under controlled conditions, the fire service said.
"Fires of this nature can take some time to be fully extinguished, as sections are pulled away from the pile and dampened down," a KFRS spokesman added.
A total of 14 fire engines were initially sent to tackle the blaze. Four fire engines and a bulk water carrier remain at the scene.
