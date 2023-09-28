King Charles II: Playing cards used by monarch found in attic
- Published
A rare set of 17th Century playing cards used by King Charles II has been found in an attic.
The king is believed to have used them at the home of MP Jeffery Amherst, in Riverhead, Kent, on his way to the spa waters at Tunbridge Wells.
The Stuart monarch believed the waters would improve the fertility of his Portuguese wife.
The cards were unearthed in an attic in Blakeney, Norfolk, on the death of a descendent of the MP.
They were found along with a late 18th Century note inscribed: "Cards that King Charles & Queen Catherine played with at my great Grandfather's, Mr Amherst of Riverhead on their way to Tunbridge Wells."
'Treasured'
Mark Yuan-Richards, from auctioneers Woolley and Wallis, described them as "true museum pieces".
He said: "The fine condition of these cards, and the fact that it is a complete set, suggests that they may have only been used by the royal couple and then put away for posterity.
"The vendor inherited the set from his great-aunt, who kept them boxed away in her attic.
"We can trace her family back through eight generations to Jeffery Amherst so the set has clearly been passed down over the centuries and treasured all that time."
The cards have gilt edges, meaning that they were of the best quality.
They will be auctioned in Salisbury on 5 October with a pre-sale estimate of £2,000-3,000.