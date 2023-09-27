Channel migrants: More than 200 people cross in three small boats
The Home Office has confirmed 212 people arrived in three small boats after crossing the Channel on Tuesday.
They are the first arrivals since 17 September, following a week of windy weather.
So far this month just over 4,100 people have made the crossing, compared with almost 8,000 in September 2022.
Just over 24,200 people have crossed the English Channel from France so far this year. More than 45,700 made the journey in 2022.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said that "stopping the boats" coming to the UK is a key priority.
Small boat arrivals accounted for about 45% of asylum applications made in the UK in 2022, according to government figures.
More than 100,000 people have made the crossing since 2018.
