Dover electricity worker celebrates 60 years on job
- Published
A man who has worked as a linesman for UK Power Networks has been dubbed the company's "longest-serving employee".
Rod Lewry, 75, from Dover, Kent, began his apprenticeship with the South Eastern Electricity Board in 1963.
"I've been blessed to spend time out amongst the wildlife exploring the beautiful Kent, Surrey and Sussex countryside, often seeing areas not open to the public", Mr Lewry said.
UK Power Networks thanked Mr Lewry for his continued contribution to the firm.
His role sees him working at height keeping power lines safe and maintaining electricity supplies for homes in the South East.
He was one of a team of workers who dealt with the aftermath of the Great Storm in 1987, describing it as "the biggest single event of my career".
Mr Lewry said: "We were working solidly for a fortnight to get the 33,000 volt lines back on, and then the 11,000 volt lines.
"The last people we reconnected - about 19 or 20 days after the storm - were a lovely old couple living right out in the sticks who could have been prioritised if they'd asked, but they 'didn't want to bother us'. That's what people of that generation were like."
He attributes the longevity of his career to happiness and being active and claims he would likely have retired already if he had a desk job.
Ross Hillman, operations manager for UK Power Networks in Maidstone and Canterbury, described Mr Lewry as "absolutely incredible" and added he was still "keeping the youngsters in check".
When Mr Lewry started his career, The Beatles had just released their first album and Harold Macmillan was still prime minister.
He said he had no plans to retire and added: "I thought the grim reaper would have come calling by now, but I'm still here. I'll keep plodding on."
