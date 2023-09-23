Kent County Council members offered support as abuse grows
Politicians in Kent are being offered counselling because of the abuse they receive as they carry out their roles.
Kent County Council said support was being provided after a national survey showed numbers of elected members feeling at risk had increased.
A Local Government Association survey revealed 82% of elected members said they were vulnerable to harm some of the time while fulfilling their role.
Tory cabinet member Dylan Jeffrey said abuse had "definitely increased".
Candidates 'put off'
The survey found 54% of councillors had seen an increase in abuse aimed at them since they were first elected, while 81% reported experiencing intimidation or abuse in their role over the past 12 months.
Mr Jeffrey said: "The level of abuse and hate online has definitely increased and it is putting off people, good people, from standing as candidates for all the parties.
"Sometimes questioning a councillor is entirely justified and you have to be robust enough to take criticism, but downright abuse isn't on.
"Not many people know this, but we offer counselling not only to staff but to elected members as well. That's where we've got to."
The Local Government Association has warned the rise in abuse is preventing councillors from representing the communities they serve and deterring individuals from standing for election.