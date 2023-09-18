Claire Knights: Murder charge after dog walker death
- Published
A man has been charged with the murder of a woman who went missing while walking her dog.
Claire Knights, 54, was last spotted in the village of Upstreet, near Canterbury, on 23 August and was found dead in an area between St Nicholas-at-Wade and Minnis Bay two days later.
On Monday, Harrison Lawrence-van Pooss, 20, from Margate was charged with murder, Kent Police said.
He will appear before Medway Magistrates Court later.
He was also charged with voyeurism following an investigation into a separate incident in which upskirt images of a woman were covertly taken on 22 August in Birchington, police said.
Detectives carried out significant searches for Ms Knights in Thanet after her dog, Zebulon, was found in the area after her disappearance.
Ms Knights' family described her in tributes as "a loving mum, partner, daughter and sister - an amazing contemporary artist, a trailblazer in life".
At the inquest into Ms Knights' death on 4 September, coroner Catherine Wood said the initial given cause of death was blunt-force injury and drowning.
Ms Wood added that Ms Knights' death was "violent or unnatural".
The inquest was suspended while criminal inquiries continue.
