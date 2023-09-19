Kent community champions honoured at Make a Difference awards
Community champions have been honoured in an award scheme run by the BBC.
The Make a Difference Awards celebrate local heroes who work tirelessly to improve their local communities.
The Kent winners were announced at a ceremony on Monday at Priestfield Stadium in Gillingham.
Emma Thomas, winner of the Volunteer category, said she had come across some heart-breaking stories in the course of her work at The Hygiene Bank Medway.
Winners were announced in eight categories to recognise bravery, a great neighbour and volunteers, among others. The other finalists received Highly Commended awards.
The eight winners were:
- Volunteer: Emma Thomas, who runs The Hygiene Bank Medway, distributes about 800kgs of products a month to people in desperate need of hygiene essentials.
- Community Group: The Dover smART Project, run by Dawn Foulkes and Laura Graham, supports more than 200 young carers and older people, using art in a group setting, and by providing remote care packages.
- Fundraiser: Jonjo Heuerman has been fundraising since he was nine years old after losing his grandmother to bowel cancer, raising hundreds of thousands of pounds through walks, cycle-rides and marathons.
- Carer: Michael Giles works with adults with learning disabilities at Aspens residential centre in Pembury, teaching them how to grow fruit and vegetables and how to look after animals.
- Great Neighbour: Rachel Pearson, who lives in Canterbury, has worked tirelessly to bring her neighbourhood together, connecting more than 450 households with a social network for borrowing, helping and supporting each other.
- Bravery: Motivational speaker and author Ryan Harland was diagnosed with Borderline Personality Disorder in 2017 after abuse in his childhood and a devastating bereavement. He now draws from his own experiences to help others.
- Green: Dorothy Chapple, who is in her 80s, sets out almost daily, whatever the weather, to pick up rubbish with a litter picker in the village of Westerham.
- Together: Sarah Drage lost her father to alcohol addiction at the age of 17, and since then has been helping other people affected by a loved one's drinking.
Emma Thomas, winner of the Volunteer category, said that "long before people reach out for help they stop buying basic hygiene items".
She described heart-breaking stories of families sharing a toothbrush.
The Bravery award went to author and motivational speaker Ryan Harland, who draws on his own experiences of trauma and struggles with mental health to help others.
He said: "It's not been an easy journey. I've made so many mistakes in my life. But I've had to make these mistakes to become the person I am now."
Make a Difference was set up at the beginning of the pandemic in 2020 as a virtual notice board for those able to offer help and those needing support.
To date, more than nine million people have interacted with Make a Difference across all 39 local BBC radio stations.
