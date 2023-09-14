Kent police officer sacked over relationship with rape victim
- Published
A police officer has been sacked after he formed an inappropriate emotional relationship with a rape victim.
Evan Potter, 52, sent over 2,000 messages in 15 days to a woman he had been assigned to support, according to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
The Kent officer also met the woman in secluded places a number of times, including a supermarket car park.
A disciplinary hearing found the 52-year-old guilty of gross misconduct.
"PC Potter's relationship with the woman was intense," said Mel Palmer, regional director of the IOPC, which led the investigation.
"He should have known his conduct was wrong and failed to report this to his manager," she added.
On one occasion, it appeared Potter was encouraging the victim to relive the rape while talking to her as if he were the perpetrator, the IOPC said.
'Vulnerable positions'
Potter was arrested in March 2020 and following the investigation in January 2021, he was referred for a disciplinary hearing.
The gross misconduct hearing on Monday found that the police constable had failed to act appropriately in his role and failed to safeguard the woman.
He also failed to notify third parties when the victim suggested she was having suicidal thoughts.
Ms Palmer said: "From the start of their police service, officers are made fully aware that trying to form inappropriate relationships with members of the public who they deal with through their professional duties, particularly those in vulnerable positions as victims of crime, is completely unacceptable."
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.