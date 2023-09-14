Family of cats dumped in Chatham woodland
- Published
A family of cats was found dumped in a Kent woodland with no food or water, according to the RSPCA.
A male adult, female adult and two kittens were left in cat carriers in Chatham on Monday, when temperatures reached highs of 26C (79F).
RSPCA inspector Kirsten Ormerod said it was "really sad that these poor cats were dumped in hot weather and with no food or water".
She said the animal rescue charity did not know how long they had been there.
"The female adult cat was very skinny and also likely pregnant, and the two kittens were riddled with fleas and worms.
"Thankfully they are all now in the care of the RSPCA and recovering well," Ms Ormerod added.
The RSPCA is appealing for any information about who dumped the cats.
