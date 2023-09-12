Woman arrested over man's murder in Maidstone
A woman has been arrested after the death of a man, Kent Police say.
The man was found with life-threatening injuries by police who were called to Lower Boxley Road in Maidstone at about 18:00 BST on Monday.
He was given medical treatment, but died at the scene, a police spokesman said. His next of kin have been informed.
A woman who was known to the man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder, police said.
