Channel migrants jailed after small boat crossing violence
Two men have been jailed after being caught on camera taking part in an attack on French police who were trying to stop migrants crossing the Channel.
Police body-worn footage shows a group throwing rocks and threatening police on a beach near Calais in June.
Salih Abdullah, 33, and Ahmed Khater, 25, were arrested on arrival in Dover and later admitted attempting to enter the UK without clearance.
They were sentenced to 14 months and 12 months imprisonment respectively.
Abdullah, from Iraq, and Khater, from Sudan, were part of a group of 51 people who were about to board a small boat when they were spotted by patrolling police in Oye Plage near Calais, the Home Office said.
Increasing tension
A number of migrants threw rocks at the French officers and threatened them with sticks before getting on a boat bound for the UK.
Abdullah and Khater were identified from the police footage and arrested on arrival at Dover.
The pair pleaded guilty to attempting to arrive in the UK without valid entry clearance at Folkestone Magistrates' Court on 19 June, and were sentenced at Canterbury Crown Court on Friday.
Charlie Eastaugh, director of international operations for the Small Boats Operational Command at the Home Office, said: "Tension on French beaches is increasing due to the successful efforts of law enforcement in frustrating this organised criminal enterprise.
"Incidents like this highlight the complex and brave work of our French colleagues in the face of challenging conditions.
"We will continue to work hand-in-hand with them to tackle the criminal gangs behind these deadly crossings, to protect our borders and save lives."