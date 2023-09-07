M20 partially closed over security checks at the Port of Dover
Part of a Kent motorway has been closed while increased security checks are put in place at the Port of Dover.
Increased checks at the port were introduced after a manhunt was launched for terror suspect Daniel Abed Khalife, who escaped from Wandsworth prison.
The M20 coastbound carriageway has been closed temporarily between junctions eight (Maidstone) and nine (Ashford).
All EU-bound freight must queue on the empty 13-mile section of the M20 while other traffic is diverted.
A Kent Police spokesman said: "The closure will allow freight bound for the continent to queue on the empty section of motorway in order to keep any disruption to Kent's wider road network to a minimum."
Mr Khalife is understood to have gone missing from the prison kitchen at HMP Wandsworth just before 08:00 BST on Wednesday.
The 21-year-old former soldier was on remand awaiting a trial due to begin on 13 November at Woolwich Crown Court.
He is accused of leaving fake bombs at a military base while serving in the Army.
The Port of Dover, as well as airports around the country, have seen longer queues and delays due to increased checks, although the search is being focused in London
Ch Supt Simon Alland, from Kent Police, said: "The closure of the M20 is an emergency measure that is only used following consultation with our partners in the Kent Resilience Forum (KRF) and after a thorough assessment of issues including public safety and traffic volumes.
"The KRF will continue to monitor the situation closely in order to restore the motorway to its full capacity as soon as possible."
