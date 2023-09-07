Charing Heath: Man charged with causing death by dangerous driving
A man has been charged with causing the death of a 28-year-old woman by dangerous driving.
The pedestrian, named by Kent Police as Lisa Chapman, and a child were hit by a Ford Fiesta in Church Hill, Charing Heath, on 2 September.
Ms Chapman was taken to hospital where she died, police said.
Bradley Cain, 25, of Maidstone, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, failing to stop and failing to report a collision.
He has been remanded into custody to appear at Maidstone Crown Court in October.
The child involved in the crash was taken to hospital for treatment for non-serious injuries.
Police are continuing their investigation and have asked anyone with information or dashcam and CCTV footage to come forward.
