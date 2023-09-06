SEND school in Chatham launches book vending machine
A school in Kent says it aims to combat the cost of living crisis with a new book vending machine.
Students at Bradfields Academy in Chatham receive tokens for their efforts and engagement in English lessons, which they can use to get books from the machine.
Teacher Sherie McCormick said: "We believe in the power of reading, and it must be accessible for all."
The scheme has been funded by publishing company CPI and the Co-op.
Bradfields Academy is a school for students aged between 4 and 19 with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).
About 31% of students do not have access to books at home, according to surveys undertaken by the school.
Ms McCormick said the vending machine has enabled students to continue their love of reading at no cost to themselves and at a time when books have become a luxury item.
She said: "Reading helps to improve concentration, expand vocabulary, inspire creativity and spark imagination. It also helps our students to improve their self-esteem.
"It is the foundation of education and a great leveller that fosters cultural, social and emotional growth."
Head of sixth form, Chris Bolton-Clarke, added: "This is a wonderful initiative that will open up access to reading for a wide range of students who would not normally access bookshops or visit libraries themselves."
