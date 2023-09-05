Concrete advice unclear, says Tunbridge Wells primary school
A school which has had to partially close due to fears over dangerous concrete has said government guidance on the matter is "unclear".
The government said all schools with RAAC without safety measures in place would have to close or partially close.
St James' Primary in Tunbridge Wells said it had carried out safety work over the summer.
The school said government advice did not specify if the work was considered appropriate.
The BBC has contacted the Department for Education (DfE) for comment.
Kent County Council (KCC) said it was "disappointed" some schools had now been told to vacate affected buildings.
A council spokesman said the authority had been working with schools to ensure schools had "appropriate mitigations" in place.
Palmarsh Primary in Hythe will be closed and some pupils at St James' will not be able to attend school on Tuesday.
KCC said the DfE had written to some affected schools advising them to vacate RAAC-affected buildings immediately "even in cases where the confirmed RAAC would have previously been deemed 'non-critical', unless appropriate mitigations are in place".
Government advice 'ambiguous'
In an email to parents, St James' said the school had been partially closed during the summer term while those areas of the school where RAAC was present had been strengthened, "as a precautionary measure".
The email said the work had been in "full compliance with the Institute of Structural Engineers' technical guidance".
It went on: "The letter from the DfE is ambiguous in several places and it is unclear whether the DfE consider the Institute of Structural Engineers' guidance to represent appropriate mitigation.
"The DfE's updated guidance does not offer definition or specification for 'appropriate mitigation'."
The KCC spokesman said: "We do not believe that any areas of these schools are in imminent danger, but until the DfE clarifies its letter, we will not take any chances."
