Claire Knights: Dog walker's death was violent or unnatural, inquest hears
- Published
A woman who was found dead near a Kent beach is believed to have died from a blunt force injury and drowning, an inquest has been told.
Claire Knights, 54, had been reported missing from Upstreet on 23 August and was found dead two days later.
Opening her inquest, coroner Catherine Wood said Ms Knights was found face down by her family, between St Nicholas-at-Wade and Minnis Bay.
Ms Wood said the cause of death was "violent or unnatural".
It is believed Ms Knights had been walking her spaniel, called Zebulon, from Upstreet to the Minnis Bay area of Birchington, where she was reportedly seen that afternoon.
Further investigations into her death are taking place, the inquest at Maidstone County Hall was told.
Ms Wood suspended the inquest as a criminal inquiry continues.
Police have launched a murder inquiry and have arrested a man in his 20s from Margate on suspicion of murder. He is being assessed by medical professionals.
