Claire Knights: Woman found dead confirmed as missing dog walker
- Published
A woman who was found dead near a Kent beach has been confirmed as missing dog walker Claire Knights, by police investigating her murder.
Ms Knights had been reported missing from Upstreet on 23 August and the next day officers arrested a man in his 20s on suspicion of murdering her.
Kent Police said the 54-year-old woman was formally identified on Thursday.
The man who was arrested has been detained for assessment by medical professionals, officers said.
A spokeswoman for the force said a post-mortem examination had been carried out but police have not yet revealed how Ms Knights died.
Police searches were carried out on the day Ms Knights was last seen after her spaniel, Zebulon, was spotted in Minnis Bay.
Her body was found between St Nicholas-at-Wade and Minnis Bay last Friday and her family was informed.
