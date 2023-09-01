Sittingbourne man jailed for 'brutal' hammer attack
- Published
A man who launched "a sudden and brutal attack" on a woman with a hammer and knife has been jailed for 30 years.
Police were called to Canterbury Road in Sittingbourne, Kent, in the early hours of 11 December 2022.
Maidstone Crown Court heard that Matthew Breaker, 46, repeatedly hit his victim with a hammer before thrusting a blade towards her face and body.
Breaker, of Swanstree Avenue in the town, was found guilty of attempted murder on Thursday.
At sentencing the judge at Maidstone Crown Court branded Breaker "dangerous".
Det Con Poppy Edwards from Kent Police described Breaker as "a violent individual who launched a sudden and brutal attack on a lone woman during the hours of darkness, after laying in wait for her to return home."
She added: "He inflicted atrocious injuries on his victim and showed no remorse for the deep psychological impact of his actions".
Breaker previously pleaded guilty to possessing a blade in public in connection with the attack.
