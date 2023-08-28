Claire Knights: Car recovered in murder investigation
Kent Police have recovered a car belonging to a missing woman as part of a murder investigation.
Claire Knights, 54, was last seen in the village of Upstreet, near Canterbury, on Wednesday.
A body has been found near Birchington-on-Sea but not yet formally identified. Ms Knights' family have been informed.
A man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Thursday and has now been detained by medical professionals.
Ms Knights' silver Suzuki car was found in Shuart Lane in the village of St Nicholas At Wade.
From there, she is believed to have walked to the Minnis Bay area of Birchington, where her spaniel Zebulon was found on the day she was last seen.
A post-mortem examination has been carried out on the body but results have not yet been published.
Officers from Kent Police's major crime department have launched a murder investigation and say there will be an increased police presence in the area as searches continue.