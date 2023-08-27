Ringmer: Woman, 76, seriously hurt in four car crash
A woman is in hospital in a life-threatening condition after a four car crash in East Sussex.
The collision happened at about 16:00 BST on Friday near the Esso garage at Clayhill Services, on the A26 near Ringmer, Sussex Police said.
The driver of a Suzuki, a 76-year-old East Grinstead woman, was seriously injured and remains in hospital in a life-threatening condition.
Two people from the other vehicles suffered minor injuries.
Sussex Police is appealing for witnesses and anyone with relevant CCTV or dashcam footage to get in touch.
