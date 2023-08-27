Kent council warns of care crisis after migrant children ruling
A council has warned it is so overwhelmed by unaccompanied asylum-seeking children (UASC) it may have to stop taking local youngsters into care.
Kent County Council (KCC) said it had reached an "unthinkable" crisis point after a surge in small boat arrivals.
A recent High Court ruling said the authority had to keep taking on young migrants, despite its pleas it could not cope with the demand.
The Home Office said the welfare of all children was its utmost priority.
According to a statement to council members on Friday, which has been seen by the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the Kent authority is currently caring for 661 UASC and 1,030 UASC care leavers.
The authority said it had so many young migrants in care that it had run out of capacity to carry out its statutory obligations to local children.
Sue Chandler, cabinet member for children's services, wrote: "It is with deep regret that, due to ever escalating arrivals, KCC is once again in a position whereby it cannot meet both its statutory duties to accept all new UASC arrivals, care for them safely and discharge all of its other duties towards vulnerable children and young people in Kent."
'Utmost priority'
In 2021, the council refused to accept any more unaccompanied child asylum seekers, warning its resources were overwhelmed.
It has long-contested the National Transfer Scheme (NTS), which is meant to disperse young migrants to other local authorities.
Last month, it took legal action against the Home Office and Home Secretary Suella Braverman to challenge the NTS and seek more assistance.
But the High Court said the council must adhere to its statutory duty under the Children's Act 1989 to accept every new unaccompanied asylum-seeking child.
KCC has vowed to challenge the ruling.
A government spokesperson said: "The safety and welfare of all children is our utmost priority. We are working closely with Kent County Council to help them fulfil their legal duty.
"Significant work is also under way to increase placement capacity and to make sure local authorities fulfil their statutory duty to accommodate unaccompanied children nationwide."