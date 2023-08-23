Swanley: Police appeal after man dies in A20 crash
A man in his 40s died after the car he was travelling in crashed on the A20.
A white Kia Rio was heading along the London-bound carriageway when it collided with a bridge barrier just after the Swanley interchange in Kent.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene and a second passenger was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious condition.
Kent Police appealed for information about the crash which happened at about 06:55 BST on Wednesday.
