Tracey Emin: Margate's Westbrook Loggia to be transformed by artist
- Published
Tracey Emin has purchased a derelict seafront building in Margate that she aims to transform into a community hub.
The world-famous artist is seeking to convert the Westbrook Loggia into a local attraction, with a community bathers' club, art studio, gym and restaurant.
Thanet District Council confirmed it had agreed a sale with Emin after a competitive tendering process.
Emin grew up in Margate, and has set up an art school in the Kent seaside town.
The Westbrook Loggia is thought to have been constructed in 1910, and was originally known as the Westonville Bathing Pavilion.
'Visionary plans'
Rick Everitt, the leader of Thanet District Council, said the Loggia "occupies a prominent position on Westbrook Bay and holds fond memories for many local people and visitors".
He added: "Tracey's visionary plans for the restoration and revitalisation of the building reflect her deep connection to the area and her commitment to fostering community engagement and sustainable development."
The building is currently empty, apart from an area which is occupied by Thanet Lifeguard Club, which will remain as a tenant.
No sale price for the building has been revealed.
Emin was diagnosed with an aggressive type of bladder cancer in 2020 and underwent major surgery.
Last year she returned with a show in Edinburgh, and Emin opened an art school in March in Margate, which also has a kitchen to train local people in hospitality and provides artists with fair rent studio space.
