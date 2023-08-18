Ramsgate: Watchdog takes steps at inadequate medical centre
A watchdog said it has taken steps to protect people at a Kent medical centre after highlighting renewed concerns about its services.
The Care Quality Commission (CQC) conducted a follow-up visit in May after it earlier rated Dashwood Medical Centre as inadequate.
Amid continued concerns, the surgery will now be prevented from regulated activity, affecting its operating.
The surgery, which has been approached for comment, can appeal.
Neil Cox, CQC deputy director of operations in the south, said it was concerned for people using the service as the surgery had not made required improvements since its last inspection.
Mr Cox said: "The practice didn't have clear systems and processes in place in order to provide effective treatment to people and keep them safe."
In the November inspection, the CQC found a large backlog of laboratory results and outstanding documents for test results at the centre in Ramsgate.
Inspectors found while there had been some improvements, there "were still issues identified with the management of test results due to IT issues".
In addition, the CQC found people were not being monitored in line with best practice guidelines and staff were still not up to date with their essential training.
Standards of cleanliness and hygiene had improved but some infection prevention and control issues persisted had not been managed properly.
