Kent County Council grapples with predicted £43m overspend
- Published
A council needs to make "urgent savings" as it grapples with a predicted £43.7m overspend which has placed its finances under "enormous pressure", its leader has said.
Roger Gough said Kent County Council (KCC) would leave "no stone unturned" in its pursuit to halve that figure.
The biggest pressures faced children's services (£33.7m) and adult social care (£24.5m), reducing to £15.8m.
"I am confident that we can find solutions," Mr Gough said.
'Balance the budget'
A new report revealed a projected overspend of £43.7m in 2023/24, and set out initial management actions which could reduce it to £26.7m.
The council said an "enormous rise" in the cost of services was fuelled by inflation, market conditions and extra demands on its services.
"We need to make urgent savings in the remainder of this financial year from spending reductions and increased income, in order to ensure that we balance the budget, without the reliance on reserves," Mr Gough said.
"We are leaving no stone unturned and remain confident that we can identify and deliver these savings and ensure that KCC continues to be a sustainable local authority that delivers for Kent residents.
"Our finances are under enormous pressure, as we endeavour to keep critical frontline services running in the face of these sharply rising costs and increasing demand."
The budget recovery plan sets out immediate actions to reduce spending in the short term, as well as structural changes over the medium to long term.
Officials said this will ensure the authority's spending is sustainable and within the resources available from central government and council tax revenue.
A progress report will be presented at a meeting of KCC cabinet on 5 October, which will set out additional actions and decisions needed to bring the forecast overspend down to as close to a balanced position as possible, the council said.
