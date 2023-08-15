Gravesham council leader 'horrified' at asylum seeker hotel plan
- Published
A Kent council leader has written to the immigration minister to say he is "horrified" at plans to use a hotel as accommodation for asylum seekers.
John Burden, leader of Gravesham Borough Council, wrote to Robert Jenrick outlining his concerns over the plan for a Premier Inn in Gravesend.
"Put simply, we do not have the financial resources to support yet more asylum-seeking accommodation," he said.
The Home Office said the asylum system was "under incredible strain".
"The number of people arriving in the UK who require accommodation has reached record levels," a spokesperson said.
In the letter - which was co-signed by Gravesham MP Adam Holloway - Mr Burden expressed "significant concern and disappointment" that the Home Office had earmarked Gravesham for the accommodation in Wrotham Road, which is not currently housing asylum seekers.
"I am horrified that the new proposed accommodation of the Premier Inn has been identified and would like to know why Gravesham was specifically identified out of 728 potential Premier Inn's across England," he said.
Councillor Burden said he noted there were hotel options, including a Premier Inn in Mr Jenrick's constituency of Newark.
'Risks to local services'
The letter also outlined existing pressures on local services, including health, housing and education.
"The risks to local services and the asylum seekers themselves are too great. It is unfair to place a disproportionate amount of pressure on an already-disadvantaged area," he added.
In its response, the Home Office said: "Our priority must be to stop the boats and we're working tirelessly with our partners to disrupt the people smuggling trade.
"We engage with local authorities as early as possible whenever sites are used for asylum accommodation and work to ensure arrangements are safe for hotel residents and local people."
