Thanet stabbing: Man charged with attempted murder

Another person has been arrested in connection with the stabbing

A 25-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after a man was stabbed in Thanet.

Kent Police responded to the call at Craven Close, Garlinge, just after midnight on Sunday.

The victim was taken to a London hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

The man was also charged with possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

