Thanet stabbing: Man charged with attempted murder
A 25-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after a man was stabbed in Thanet.
Kent Police responded to the call at Craven Close, Garlinge, just after midnight on Sunday.
The victim was taken to a London hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.
The man was also charged with possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.
