Canterbury refuse collectors vote to continue strike action
- Published
Refuse collectors who are members of the GMB union have voted to continue their strike action in Canterbury,
Members who first walked out on July 5 voted to continue striking in their dispute with council-owned refuse contractor Canenco over pay.
Bosses offered £15 per hour for HGV drivers and £12 for loaders to come into force in January, the union said.
Canterbury City Council said the pay offer met the union's demands, but the GMB wanted an immediate pay rise.
Canenco is wholly-owned by the Labour controlled council.
Frank Macklin, GMB's regional organiser said: "Whilst our members welcome the £12 and £15 hourly rates, they are doing the work now and should be paid for it now, not next year.
"Our members are in dispute over the pay rise for 2023, in which we have had record increases in the price of food, electricity, gas and other necessities."
'Final offer'
Canterbury City Council said in a statement that the latest pay offer from Canenco met the workers' "demands on salary" and achieved "parity with neighbouring councils in full".
"The deal also reflected working practices in neighbouring districts and the January start time for the uplift was again in line with other districts," the statement said.
Council leader Alan Baldock said: "This was it - the final offer. A good day's pay for a full day's work. But it has been dismissed out of hand."
The council has previously said it had the capacity to collect all refuse every day, but only 60% of garden waste.
It said recycling would not be collected, but it was "acceptable" to put recycling into refuse bins while the strike continued.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.