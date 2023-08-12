Artist longs for Pedro Pascal return to Margate exhibition
An artist has said it would be "very special" if Pedro Pascal returned to visit her art exhibition dedicated to him - after the Hollywood star arrived to find the gallery was closed.
The Last of Us actor was left disappointed after visiting the display in Margate, Kent, on Sunday.
Creator Heidi Gentle Burrell said it would be "great to meet him" after spending so long on her work.
"It would be fantastic, of course, if he came back," she said.
The exhibition at the Rhodes Art Gallery, called ADHD Hyperfixation & Why It Looks Like I Love Pedro Pascal, is composed of 14 pieces - a mix of paintings and sketches.
Ms Burrell said: "I think every artist would feel the same. You don't ever do something for validation but we're only human, so to have someone appreciate what you've done is, of course, an absolutely lovely feeling.
"It would be fantastic of course, if he came back and saw it and I'd love to be able to bore him all about ADHD and reassure him that I'm not obsessed, that it is just part of my fixation.
"To have your actual subject look at themselves - a person is so familiar with themselves in a mirror, they're the only person that can really say whether you've got a likeness."
Jessica Rhodes Robb, who owns and operates the gallery, said she was "mortified" when the actor, who starred in Narcos and The Mandalorian, could not get in.
Ms Burrell, 45, said in an ideal world she would sit face-to-face and draw Pascal, instead of from pictures online.
"Luckily, there is an amazingly large amount of photos available of Pascal, so it was nice in that it was the best that I could get, you can pretty much get him from every single angle," she said.
"But of course, nothing beats the real thing when you're trying to capture something or someone - so it would be nice."
