Channel migrants: More than 100,000 crossings made since 2018
More than 100,000 migrants have crossed the English Channel on small boats in the last five years.
The milestone was reached on Thursday as 755 people were detected crossing in 14 boats, according to the Home Office, which is the highest daily number so far this year.
It also confirmed 17 individuals were rescued from the water who had gone overboard on Thursday morning.
It said they were all taken ashore for routine health and safety checks.
The RNLI said lifeboats from Dover, Ramsgate, Dungeness and Littlestone were called out on Thursday morning to assist the coastguard operation.
The Border Force also reported on Friday that one of its cutters broke down and a £400,000 drone used to monitor activity in the Channel crashed into the sea.
Migrant crossings across the Channel started to become regular in 2018.
Since current records began on 1 January 2018 a total of 100,715 people have arrived in the UK after making the journey, according to analysis of Government data.
The latest crossings come just weeks after sweeping asylum reforms became law and while the Government fends off legal challenges in the courts over its Rwanda deal and decisions to house migrants on former military sites in Essex and Lincolnshire.
Meanwhile, asylum seekers were finally moved onto the Bibby Stockholm barge on the Dorset coast after the plans were beset by delays.
The Illegal Migration Act, central to the Prime Minister's pledge to "stop the boats" crossing the Channel, will prevent people from claiming asylum in the UK if they arrive through unauthorised means.
Officials are still working on when the legislation will come into force, and it is anticipated elements of the new laws may be implemented in stages over the coming months.
In 2022, more than 89,000 people requested asylum in the UK.
It reached that figure after applications rose throughout the 2010s, as refugees fled Syria.
