Cost of living: Donated school uniform project predicts busiest summer
A project donating free second-hand school uniforms said more families than ever have come forward this summer.
The Whitstable Community Wardrobe said in just four days it had given away half the total number of school uniforms it donated last summer.
The Kent-based church project said it had seen over 200 children through its doors this week alone.
Jane Myhill, who runs the scheme, said: "The cost of living is having a huge impact on families."
The project, which has been running for six years, has donated thousands of uniforms this summer to distribute to cash-strapped families struggling with the cost of clothing their children for school.
Ms Myhill said: "It is looking like this is going to be our busiest summer yet. Families really don't have a lot of money left for uniforms.
"It's really sad that parents are finding the cost of school uniforms such a stress."
Helen, a single mother-of-five who uses the service, said: "The fact that this community wardrobe exists is just amazing.
"It takes away the stigma of using second-hand stuff. It saves me money and it's wonderful to see families helping other families."
A recent Children's Society survey revealed parents are spending on average £422 on secondary school uniforms and £287 per primary school child.
Azmina Siddique, from the Children's Society, said: "That is a huge amount of money for a family to be able to spend.
"We know speaking to parents they've often had to make sacrifices, cutting down on food, and borrowing from friends and family."
Under changes to the Education Act last year, schools in England are meant to be helping cut costs for parents.
That could be by promoting cheaper second-hand uniform options or removing unnecessary branded items from their uniform lists.
