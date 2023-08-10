Pedro Pascal: Actor visits Margate art exhibition dedicated to him

Pedro PascalGilbert Flores/GettyImages
The 48-year-old actor visited the seaside town of Margate in an attempt to visit an exhibition dedicated to him
By Flaminia Luck
BBC News

Hollywood star Pedro Pascal turned up at an art exhibition in Kent that was dedicated to him - but it was closed.

The display, called ADHD Hyperfixation & Why It Looks Like I Love Pedro Pascal, is currently on show at the Rhodes Art Gallery in Margate.

The actor, who starred in The Last of Us and The Mandalorian, visited on Sunday with fellow actor Russell Tovey.

The gallery said they were "mortified" he couldn't get in, and they will send a gift to apologise.

The exhibition is composed of roughly 14 pieces - a mix of paintings and sketches - by artist Heidi Gentle Burrell.

A selfie outside the art gallery was shared on Instagram of the Chilean-American actor, along with Tovey and gallery director Robert Diament.

Jessica Rhodes Robb, who owns and operates the gallery with her partner Gavin Blake, said: "Heidi's show is absolutely phenomenal and we're so proud that it's received the publicity it deserves.

"We're mortified that they couldn't get in and our Sunday opening policy is most definitely under review.

"We'll be sending Pedro a gift from the show by way of apology."

The exhibit will run until 1 September.

Rhodes Gallery
Works by artist Heidi Gentle Burrell, inspired by actor Pedro Pascal

