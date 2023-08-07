Sevenoaks crash: Motorcyclist dies in crash with two other vehicles
A motorcyclist has died in a crash with two other vehicles.
The crash happened at about 13:45 BST on Sunday on the A225 Shoreham Road, near Sevenoaks.
A white Ducati Hypermotard travelling north between Shoreham and Lullingstone collided with a silver Jaguar S-Type and a silver Mercedes SL500.
Emergency services attended but the motorcyclist, a man in his 40s, died at the scene.
The man was being accompanied by two other motorcyclists when the crash happened.
Kent Police urged witnesses and anyone with relevant CCTV or dashcam footage to contact them.
