Tracey Crouch MP reaches summit of Mount Kilimanjaro
- Published
An MP has reached the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro, raising funds for a breast cancer charity.
Tracey Crouch, the MP for Chatham and Aylesford, achieved her goal on Friday.
The former sports minister, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020, was raising funds with six other women for Breast Cancer Kent, the charity that supported her.
On reaching Africa's highest peak after seven days, she said "it was one of the hardest things I've ever done".
The women have so far raised more than £140,000.
The MP said: "I'm so pleased to have been part of raising a huge amount of money for such a great cause."
She hopes the money raised from the climb will help the charity acquire equipment that speeds up diagnosis times by processing biopsies more quickly.
The MP's husband Steve Ladner said: "I'm a very proud man and there is a seven-year-old super-proud of his mummy."
