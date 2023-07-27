Boy arrested after child held and photographed in Ashford park
A teenage boy has been arrested after reports a young girl had been held by her arms and then photographed in a Kent park.
A male approached the child who was playing in Victoria Park in Ashford at about 16:30 BST on Tuesday, Kent Police said.
The child's mother was able to intervene and take her away.
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested and remains in custody.
Anyone with information or who saw anything suspicious in the park between 16:00 and 16:40 BST has been urged to contact Kent Police.
