Boy arrested after child held and photographed in Ashford park

Victoria Park, AshfordGoogle
The incident took place in Victoria Park, Ashford, on Tuesday, police say

A teenage boy has been arrested after reports a young girl had been held by her arms and then photographed in a Kent park.

A male approached the child who was playing in Victoria Park in Ashford at about 16:30 BST on Tuesday, Kent Police said.

The child's mother was able to intervene and take her away.

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested and remains in custody.

Anyone with information or who saw anything suspicious in the park between 16:00 and 16:40 BST has been urged to contact Kent Police.

