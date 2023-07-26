Oliver Steeper: Grieving father backs MP scrutiny of childcare plans
The parents of a child who died at nursery say they welcome closer scrutiny of plans to increase child to staff ratios in childcare settings.
An Education Select Committee report has said new childcare plans "will not work" without the right funding.
Lewis Steeper, whose son Oliver died after choking on food at Jelly Beans Day Nursery in Ashford, said: "Finally someone is talking common sense."
The government says it is increasing its funding towards childcare.
From September, the average hourly rate the government will pay providers will rise from:
- £5.29 to £5.62 for three and four-year-olds
- £6 to £7.95 for two-year-olds
Oliver died at the age of nine months and his family have campaigned against plans to reduce adult supervision.
Mr Steeper said he is "gravely concerned" the plans were being pushed forward despite the report flagging that these changes should be "reversed if quality and education outcomes suffer".
"They're saying 'yes you can relax the ratios if it suits you' and that shouldn't happen," said Mr Steeper. "Their own consultation stated it was unsafe and it would have an impact on the children's education."
The report said childcare was facing "a recruitment and retention crisis".
Mr Steeper said: "Something's got to give somewhere and unfortunately what the government is providing is more workload and more cost for nurseries without giving them help."
The government was "passing the burden onto the nurseries," he added.
The Department for Education said it was rolling out "the single biggest investment in childcare in England ever, set to save a working parent using 30 hours of childcare up to an average of £6,500 per year and give children the best quality early-years education".
"To make sure that we are supporting our fantastic early-years workforce, we will be investing hundreds of millions of pounds each year to increase the amounts we pay childcare providers," an official said.